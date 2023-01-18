As Des Moines bar owner faces new charges, another bar owner arrested, too

Des Moines bar owner Steve McFadden faces another round of charges connected to alleged stalking, and now another bar owner is charged too, according to police.

Edwin Allen, 45, who Ankeny police identified as the owner of the landmark Zora nightclub at the intersection of Ingersoll Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Des Moines, was booked in to the Polk County Jail on Wednesday on charges of stalking and third-degree harassment. Steve McFadden, 52, who was charged Tuesday with five counts of stalking with unauthorized use of a GPS, according to a criminal complaint, was released from the jail on bond Wednesday.

Earlier this month, McFadden, a West Des Moines resident and owner of the Grumpy Goat bar there and Tipsy Crow bar and Dough Mama pizzeria in downtown Des Moines, was arrested on similar charges in the same case. A criminal complaint said it involved a woman who said he had stalked her and had placed a GPS tracking device on her vehicle.

It was not clear why the second round of charges was filed.

The criminal complaint said McFadden had engaged in actions that "would cause a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, or threatened or to fear that person intends to cause bodily injury to, or death of that specific person or member of that specific person's immediate family."

The complaint said the stalking occurred from Dec. 19, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023. McFadden was arrested while on probation for his conviction in the 2021 beating of an ex-girlfriend. He is facing a preliminary hearing Jan. 24 in the latest case and alleged violation of his probation.

A search of McFadden's phone revealed the use of the GPS application to watch the location of the device, the complaint said. It also showed he visited the application four times and took several screen shots of the map in the app.

It said he showed up at one of the locations and tried to block her from driving away, and that Allen monitored her whereabouts while McFadden was out of state. It also says McFadden tried to call the woman at an Ankeny hotel.

McFadden has not responded to several requests for comment. Allen did not have an attorney listed.

He pleaded guilty in January to assault causing injury and received a deferred judgment and one year of probation in connection with the assault of the ex-girlfriend.

He also encountered controversy in 2017, when he announced a dress code at Tipsy Crow that barred patrons from wearing clothing such as baggy jeans, plain T-shirts and construction boots. The dress code sign was removed after a firestorm of criticism on social media called it racist, saying it targeted apparel commonly worn by young African-American men.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter at @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

Lee Rood, Reader's Watchdog Columnist, contributed to this piece.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Steve McFadden faces more charges, a 2nd Des Moines bar owner arrested