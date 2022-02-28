Des Moines Bridgestone plant cancels shifts amid cyberattack

Managers at the Bridgestone-Firestone tire factory on Northwest Second Avenue just north of Des Moines sent workers home Sunday after learning that hackers may have compromised the international corporation's data systems.

Emily Weaver, director of communications for Bridgestone Americas, said in a statement Monday morning that company officials are investigating the "information security incident." She said Bridgestone managers disconnected computers at many Latin American and North American factories, though she did not say which locations the company thinks were hacked.

"Until we learn more from this investigation, we cannot determine with certainty the scope or nature of any potential incident, but we will continue to work diligently to address any potential issues that may affect our operations, our data, our teammates, and our customers," Weaver said in a statement.

With about 1,300 workers in Des Moines, Bridgestone Corp. is one of the largest manufacturing employers in the metro. Workers at the factory produce almost all of the company's agricultural tires for U.S. and Canadian customers, as well as construction, forestry and off-road tires.

Des Moines's Bridgestone agricultural tire plant. Workers there said shifts had been canceled Sunday following a cyber attack on the company.

Local employees began posting on Facebook on Sunday morning that their managers had sent them home due to a hack. United Steelworkers Local 1155L, which represents Bridgestone employees at a truck and bus tire plant in Morrison, Tennessee, posted online that workers' Monday shifts there were canceled, as well. They could still come to work and perform maintenance work like painting and cleaning.

USW Local 310L President Tim Linn, whose union represents about 1,000 Des Moines workers, attended a meeting at the factory Monday morning. He did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

International hackers have targeted companies and hospitals around the world more frequently since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The hacks have threatened supply of key products in the United States, including meat and oil.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a September speech that hackers have increased ransomware attacks in the country by 300% over the previous year. The Justice Department established a task force, and President Joe Biden issued an executive order demanding that federal agencies and contractors change their cyber defenses.

Reuters reported Sunday that the the U.S. financial sector was bracing for potential cyberattacks by Russian-linked hackers in the wake of Western sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has made a priority of defending against cyber attacks.

Some high-profile hacks shut down production at Iowa factories last year. Brazilian meat conglomerate JBS, which produces about one-fifth of all U.S. meat, closed pork processing factories in Marshalltown and Ottumwa because of hacks last June.

The Justice Department said the Russian-linked criminal hacking group REvil was behind the attack, for which JBS paid an $11 million ransom. Federal prosecutors say they clawed back some of that money.

A group of Russian hackers known as Black Matter attacked a northwest and north-central Iowa grain cooperative in September. A spokesperson for the Fort Dodge-based NEW Cooperative told the Register two weeks later that employees had gotten about half of the group's computer processes running again.

The spokesperson declined to comment on whether NEW Cooperative paid the hackers' $5.9 million ransom demand.

Tyler Jett covers jobs and the economy for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at tjett@registermedia.com, 515-284-8215, or on Twitter at @LetsJett.

