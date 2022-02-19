Des Moines chiropractor charged with sexually abusing young girls gets 20-year sentence

A Des Moines chiropractor accused of sexually abusing at least 10 victims, most of them minors, has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Joshua Hanisch, 41, was charged with 16 offenses, including multiple counts of sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and possessing child pornography, as well as a drug charge. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and felony marijuana possession.

Judge Scott Rosenberg sentenced Hanisch in accordance with a plea agreement: 10 years on each charge, with two running simultaneously, for a total of 20 years. Hanisch, who lived in Ankeny, also will be listed for life on Iowa's sex offender registry,

He was charged in April 2020 after the Iowa Department of Human Services notified Ankeny police of allegations by three minors. Police identified three more victims in their investigation, and another four came forward after the first set of charges was announced.

In court filings, prosecutors said Hanisch inappropriately touched underage girls, in some cases during chiropractic treatment. Some victims were under the age of 12. The drug charge came after investigators executed search warrants at Hanisch's home, his Des Moines office and property he owns in Perry.

