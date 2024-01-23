Des Moines City Council votes to hold special election to fill Mayor Boesen's vacant seat

The Des Moines City Council has sped up the process to hold a special election to fill now-Mayor Connie Boesen's vacant at-large seat after multiple council members said they heard "overwhelming" support from the public. But the decision has left some community members skeptical of the condensed timeline.

The City Council on Monday voted to direct the city to request a special election from the Polk County Auditor's office. The approval means the council won't take a vote on whether to hold a special election at its Feb. 5 meeting. Monday's agenda included an item to discuss options for filling the seat, which included the possibility of a special election or the council appointing someone.

The unanimous decision came after six people spoke in support of the special election at the meeting. Other community members also reached out to council members with similar sentiments, according to Boesen and council member Joe Gatto.

"I know we got multiple emails and things. I'm happy to call for a special election and support a special election; I'd actually do it before the next council meeting," said Gatto before he made a motion to have the city contact the county auditor's office. "I don't think we need to have any other discussions about it."

More: What Mayor-elect Connie Boesen plans to do in her first 100 days as Des Moines' mayor

During public comment, resident John Noble called it "devastating" that the public even had to ask the council for permission to elect its representatives. Unlike the ward seats, the at-large position represents the entire city and any Des Moines resident can run for election. The term for this seat expires in January 2026.

"There are major, major issues in this city that the city has chosen not to address time and time again ...," Noble said. "It should go without saying that we should call a special election on this issue so that we can get back to the work of actually helping the people who are suffering in this city because of cold and because of this council's inaction."

Resident and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement member Tom Rendon said, "To support a special election means that you support democracy. And that says to me that this would be a central value of yours as people who are going to be making this decision."

Mayor Connie Boesen speaks after being sworn in at city council meeting, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

According to city attorney Jeff Lester, the county auditor will have to call for an election at "the earliest practicable date" and not less than 32 days after the council calls for one. The date is up to the auditor, he said.

"There's no reason to drag this thing on another two more weeks. We can call for the election now," Gatto said.

"If we have an overwhelming support," Boesen added.

"I'm overwhelmingly supportive," responded council member Chris Coleman, before seconding Gatto's motion.

More: Des Moines swears in first woman mayor: 'Everything can be possible'

But council member Josh Mandelbaum, as well as some audience members at the meeting, questioned why the timeline was shortened and expressed concern over the transparency of the process.

Mandelbaum told colleagues he had concerns that by the council voting to notify the county auditor imminently, the election could be held as soon as March 5. But calling for the special election at the Feb. 5 meeting would give the public extra notice, even if it's just a week's worth, he said.

"I think a special election is the appropriate way to address this and I'm supportive of a special election," he later told the Des Moines Register. "I think it's important to make sure that the process is transparent and that the public knows what we're doing and has sufficient time to react. And I hope that window is sufficient for the public moving forward."

During discussion, Gatto said he believes people would have been aware of Boesen's vacant seat as early as Nov. 7 when she was elected mayor.

"So I would think that anyone who wanted to run ... is ready to go as we call for a special election," he said.

"I think this council needs a seventh person sitting there, so that when we have things that we need six votes, that we have that option. And the sooner, the better," Gatto said.

Coleman added that he thought it was wise for the council to vote for the special election Monday so that the council wouldn't be accused of "gamesmanship" over candidate selection.

A member of the audience laughed and yelled, "You're doing gamesmanship."

During the public comment period after the vote, community member Adam Callanan said the way the item originally was on the agenda allowed for public notice before the election was officially approved and declared. Instead, he said, the council seemed to come prepared with a different action already in mind, which he called "conspicuous."

"What it feels like to the public ... it seems like people have been in contact with the city about running and those people have been prepared for tonight. And now people who don't have a connection to the city government are just finding out tonight and won't be prepared for the election," Callanan said.

Boesen told the Register there was nothing "pre-planned" about the vote, adding that the council was transparent through the process. She reiterated that community members "overwhelmingly" supported a special election, although some reached out calling for an appointment due to the high cost of an election.

"But this is a democratic process. I believe for a two-year position this needs to be an election," she said.

She added the city has no control over the date of the election, saying it's in the hands of the county auditor.

"Yeah, it's a short timeframe, but we need somebody in the seat ... and quite honestly, people have been talking since I got elected in November they might run," Boesen said.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines votes to hold special election to fill vacant at-large seat