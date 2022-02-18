Des Moines contractor to pay $125,000 for misclassifying workers, failing to pay overtime

A Des Moines contractor will pay about $125,000 after federal investigators accused the company of misclassifying workers and failing to pay them overtime.

In a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor, AJ Plumbing agreed to pay $106,000 to 34 workers who allegedly received less pay than a federal minimum standard. The settlement comes three weeks after the company agreed to pay workers $19,000 for failing to follow the federal overtime law.

The allegations in both cases stem from its work on The Nexus at Gray's Landing, an apartment complex south of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Because the project received federal funding under the National Housing Act, contractors had to follow the Davis-Bacon Act, which requires companies to pay the official prevailing wage on a job.

The Nexus at Gray’s Landing, a 142-unit apartment complex at the corner of Tuttle and Southwest 11th streets.

The required rate depends on what type of job a worker does. Department of Labor investigators concluded that AJ Plumbing managers counted workers as pipe layers when they should have been counted as contractors.

AJ Plumbing President Jarod Smith told the Des Moines Register that he felt the misclassification allegation was unfair.

Because his company was brought in as a subcontractor to install plumbing, he said, the investigators determined that he had to pay everybody at the minimum plumber's rate, around $40 an hour. He said he had a large team of laborers who weren't trained to do plumbing and were performing basic tasks like sweeping floors and digging holes. He said he paid those workers about $32.50 an hour.

According to the Department of Labor, investigators looked at how much workers earned from November 2016 to March 2018. Smith said he didn't receive a warning and didn't learn that there might be a problem with how he classified workers until his company was about a month away from finishing the job.

He said the workers had been "tickled to death" to make $32.50 an hour.

Smith added that he believed some bad blood led to the investigation. He said local plumbing union leaders told the Department of Labor to investigate the case and argued that every worker on the job should receive a plumbers' rate. He said the same workers would be making significantly less than $32.50 an hour if they were first-year apprentices with a union.

"The classification is, anyone who touches a pipe is a plumber," Smith said. "And the union helps (the Department of Labor) with classification. The union never wants to help a non-union plumbing company. Anything that they say or do, 100%, would be what they want. They think everybody should be union."

Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 33 Business Manager Andy Roberts confirmed that his group played a key role in the investigation. He said an organizer spent time around the work site, trying to recruit plumbers to the union.

When the organizer learned that employees weren't earning the prevailing rate for plumbing jobs, Roberts said, the organizer steered some to Department of Labor investigators.

"We're always out there protecting the prevailing wage laws," Roberts said.

Ex-employee says he did plumbing work, though unlicensed

Tyler Derrickson, who worked on The Nexus for AJ Plumbing, disagreed with Smith's description that he was only doing laborers' work. Though he was not a licensed plumber, he said managers told him to install pipes, water lines, faucets, toilets and sinks.

He said the company only employed two licensed plumbers, not nearly enough to get such a big job done.

"You can't say two guys did this amount of work in a year," Derrickson said.

Roberts added that Smith was not describing his workers' roles correctly. When Smith said workers were merely digging holes, Roberts said the task was a key step in a plumbing project, known as "roughing in."

When Smith said workers were only carrying toilets, Roberts said they were "setting fixtures." He said that the prevailing wage laws define any of the pipe-related work on a site as plumbing. Any work off the site is pipe laying, which carries a lower guaranteed rate. That is the rate that Smith's company was paying some of the workers.

"The name of his company is plumbing — AJ Plumbing," Roberts said. "Not AJ Electrical. ... These are all plumbing jobs."

Derrickson, who will receive about $18,000 in the misclassification settlement, said he and other workers started with AJ Plumbing when the company offered them work while they were incarcerated at Fort Des Moines Correctional. He said he and many others felt loyalty to Smith when they got out of prison.

But he added that some, including himself, became frustrated over the years by what they felt was low pay. Derrickson left the company in 2018 and now works for a unionized operation.

While some workers were happy to make $32.50 an hour on The Nexus job, Derrickson said he and others usually only received about $16.50 an hour. They only received the boost, he said, because the federal government helped fund the apartment complex.

Scott Shipps, who still works for AJ Plumbing and will receive $13,000 through the settlement, said he didn't think the company owed him anything.

He was pleased to make $32.50 an hour and considered himself "a gofer," not a plumber. He said he spent most of his time hauling supplies like pipes to other workers.

"I got paid pretty good, I thought," said Shipps, who added that he didn't know about the settlement until the Register contacted him. "I had no complaints or nothing. It was double what I normally made."

In terms of the overtime pay problem, Smith told the Register that he simply misunderstood the federal law. He said he and workers agreed to "bank" any hours over 40 in a week, meaning a worker would not receive extra money at the time but could take paid time off later to make up for the long hours.

"We didn't realize that it was not legal," Smith said.

He said some workers didn't actually want to get paid time and a half when they worked overtime. He said they told him that they didn't want to grow used to a paycheck that would eventually shrink when the overtime work went away.

Derrickson disagreed. He said he did not have a say and would have preferred the extra money every week.

"I would have preferred a lot of things different," he said. "I'd probably still be (at AJ Plumbing.)"

