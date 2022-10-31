Des Moines County sees spike in domestic violence in past year, but not all cases reported

A review of data from the Domestic Violence Intervention Program shows an increase in domestic violence incidents in Des Moines County this year. And court records suggest less than half of the victims filed police reports.

Regardless of police involvement, representatives with DVIP want Des Moines County residents to be aware not only of the frequency of domestic violence but also what options and services may be available to help victims stay safe.

In the past fiscal year, which ends June 30, DVIP has assisted 355 domestic violence victims in Des Moines County. Burlington residents make up 331 of those victims, according to Alta Medea, director of community engagement for DVIP.

Overall, those numbers represent a nearly 41% increase in Des Moines County victims seeking assistance from DVIP over the previous fiscal year, Medea said.

And those numbers don't just represent women. According to Medea, 10% of those adult victims served in Des Moines County in that time were men.

Yet cases filed in court don't reach the same levels. In 2021, 142 criminal domestic violence-related charges and 107 civil protective orders were filed, according to data from Des Moines County Clerk of Court Jackie Myers. In the first 10 months of 2022, through Oct. 26, 102 criminal domestic violence-related charges and 96 civil protective orders were filed.

Myers said not all of the civil protective orders are filed against current and former spouses or a romantic partner; some could be filed against family members or other persons.

More:Recent domestic violence case in Burlington highlights problems with no-contact orders

Explaining Des Moines County's increase in domestic violence

Despite the wide variety of circumstances that can lead to domestic violence, Medea said DVIP has noticed more specific trends since the COVID-19 pandemic. Many were able to more easily access resources when lockdown lifted, she said.

"What we know about victim-survivors is, with natural disasters or our first pandemic, is they try to make it through. They get by as best as they can through a situation," Medea said. "As they've been able to make those phone calls to our hotline to reach out for help as they've been able to navigate some space and are no longer isolating with their perpetrator, that is part of that increase. (Victims) have just been able to access resources."

Story continues

Medea said the stress from the pandemic and its economic troubles can also lead to an increase in domestic violence like in Des Moines County.

"Ultimately, it's a combination of a lot of different factors," Medea said.

More:Juvenile arrested in connection with Burlington's Saturday shootings

DVIP also has seen a steady increase in the domestic violence cases in rural communities they serve, according to Medea.

"Some communities, like Van Buren County, have had a 140% increase," she said.

Why some domestic violence victims don't go to the police

The differential between the number of domestic violence charges filed in Des Moines County the past two years and the number of victims assisted by DVIP might seem jarring to some, but is somewhat to be expected, according to Medea.

"Only about half of (domestic violence) victims report to law enforcement," Medea said. "It's not always the best course of action. Sometimes involving law enforcement or the judicial system can exacerbate the abuse. The most dangerous time for a victim-survivor is those days following leaving or involving law enforcement.

"For some folks, it's safer for them to not involve law enforcement or to get a no contact order," she added. "There's also the stigma and shame surrounded around being a victim of domestic violence."

How DVIP works to help domestic violence victims

DVIP works to provide comprehensive support and advocacy services to domestic violence victims, with a focus on "immediate and long-term safety, empowerment, dignity, and hope" and collaborate with communities to strive to "end domestic abuse through education, accountability, and social justice," according to the organization's web site.

DVIP also works to assist victims of dating violence, stalking and human trafficking.

The group's services are free and confidential, and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"In today’s society, intimate partner violence is widely known to be one of the greatest physical dangers to women," according to a statement on the organization's website. "Women, men and children are murdered each year and the risk of child abuse is much greater in households where domestic violence occurs. Responding to intimate partner violence is critical and requires a community-wide effort."

More:Crews battle fire at downtown Burlington business

Since 2013, DVIP has provided domestic violence victim support to victims and their family members in Des Moines County, as well as Cedar, Henry, Iowa, Johnson, Lee, Van Buren and Washington counties.

For those in Des Moines County, DVIP also works in partnership with other local agencies, including Alcohol Drug Dependency Services Of Southeast Iowa and the YMCA, to provide comprehensive social services for victims seeking help.

More specifically, DVIP works to provide victims with safety planning, emergency shelter and transitional housing, and resource gathering, including clothing, hygiene products and other basic needs.

DVIP also runs a 24-hour hotline available to anyone in need or those concerned for the safety of another.

And the organization runs Cooper's House in Johnson County, the state of Iowa's only emergency pet shelter within a domestic violence shelter, which allows victims to leave abusive households with their pets and provides pet fostering services for victims fleeing dangerous situations.

"What we know is that, for victim-survivors, 48% of them don't leave out of fear of their animal or pet safety," Medea said. "We like to say that we are 'inclusive' and help to secure safety for all of the individuals in a family, whether they're furry or feathery or not."

More:Burlington man who brought explosives to police station sentenced in federal court

While Cooper's House can support traditional household pets, Medea said the shelter cannot take in dogs that weigh 60 pounds or more. DVIP typically works with different partner organizations and individuals to foster larger pets or farm animals.

"We get quite a variety of animals," Medea said. "Not all animals are appropriate for that space. ... We've had ostriches, pot belly pigs, horses, those types of animals. ... But we've had quite a wide variety of animals."

How to support DVIP and their efforts to help victims

Those who want to support DVIP can visit dvipiowa.org.

"That is really, really important and absolutely vital when we're helping folks find safety," Medea said. "We often use hotel stays to assist individuals that maybe just need a few days to figure out their next steps or while they're finding more permanent housing solution. And we are in need of about $13,000 this year to meet that need in Des Moines and Lee counties."

Ultimately, Medea said DVIP advocates help victims navigate the process that best fits their needs when leaving an abusive household.

More:New director of Burlington Area Homeless Shelter excited to carry mission into the future

"We walk alongside you," she said. "We help to translate some of the legalese or hospital languages so that you can better understand the options that you have and then make the best choices for you and your family's safety."

How to get help:

Domestic Violence Intervention Program of Iowa: 800-373-1043

Iowa Domestic Violence Helpline: 800-770-1650

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE or 799-7233; Text Line – Text “START” to 88788

To learn more about how to assist DVIP and their effort, email CommunityEngagement@DVIPIowa.org.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Advocates see spike in Des Moines County domestic abuse this year