Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market adds 16 new vendors with macarons, barbecue and coffee

Coffee, French pastries, barbecue, and jewelry — the Downtown Farmers’ Market will introduce 16 new local vendors to the lineup beginning Saturday morning at the outdoor market that spans Court Avenue from Water Street to Fifth Avenue.

The move to add new local vendors comes ahead of National Farmers’ Market Week, which runs from Aug. 7-13.

A mid-season jury comprised of vendor committee members, sponsor representatives, farmers market partners and community members selected the new vendors, marking the first time a vendor jury has been held mid-season.

Applications were reopened in June to fill a limited number of spots "in an effort to add more diverse new vendors for market-goers to enjoy and support," Kyle Oppenhuizen, communications director for the Greater Des Moines Partnership, said in a news release.

Thousands of market goers converged on downtown Des Moines during the opening day of the 2022 downtown Farmers' Market on Saturday, May 7.

"The Downtown Farmers’ Market team is excited to welcome these new vendors to our already incredible lineup at The Market," Downtown Farmers’ Market manager Megan Renkel said in the news release. "The new vendors bring a diverse variety of products and backgrounds that we hope will bolster the value our vendors provide throughout The Market season."

The Downtown Farmer's Market, which spans nine blocks in the Historic Court District of Des Moines, supports more than 290 local small business owners, including farmers, bakers and artists that represent 50 counties across Iowa. The market typically attracts 25,000 shoppers each week.

The new vendors will join the Downtown Des Moines Farmers' Market on Aug. 6.

More: Find the best summer produce and more at one of these 16 Des Moines and metro farmers markets

Meet the new local farmers market vendors

Au Natural Healing & Wellness will join the Downtown Des Moines Farmers' Market promoting better physical and mental health through natural herbs, essential oils and crystals. The business also sells healing and wellness products through its website and at the Valley Junction Farmers Market.

Big Daddy’s Original Bar-B-Q, a Des Moines staple since 1983, is another new addition to the Downtown Farmers' Market lineup with chicken dinners or a pulled pork sandwich smothered with a sweet-and-smoky barbecue sauce. Big Daddy's sauces are also available at Hy-Vee stores throughout the Midwest and at local Fareway and Price Chopper stores.

BLK & Bold offers specialty coffee and tea while it donates 5% of its proceeds to nonprofit youth organizations across America. The company offers subscription services on its website, blkandbold.com.

Shoppers walk past the StoryBook Orchard stand during the opening day of the 2022 downtown Farmers' Market in Des Moines on Saturday, May 7.

More: Off Hours: Where to find great sweet treats at the Downtown Farmers' Market and 2 new brunches

Cie Cie's Sweet Treats offers a rotating hot menu alongside a wide variety of treats, such as cookies, cupcakes and chocolate-covered strawberries at the farmers market as well as online.

G.G.'s Chicken & Waffles, founded in 2019, brings big flavor to Des Moines with chicken and waffles, chicken sandwiches and wings.

Iowa Cookie Co. offers six-ounce cookies, with a full box weighing close to five pounds. This sweet business features a rotating list of unique flavors, including Colossal Monster, Holy Roller, Dirt Worm, Sugar Daddy, Main Squeeze, Double Stuffed and Bronco.

Ken Supply Co. is a Des Moines-based clothing brand that specializes in "elevated graphic tees that anyone can wear no matter what stage of life you are in," according to its website. The new addition also sells its signature T-shirts and tote bags online.

Knotted Dough & Co. specializes in kringlas, a traditional Norwegian pastry. The twisted pastries are also sold at the Ames Farmers' Market and Valley Junction Farmers Market. Knotted Dough & Co. also offers shipping through its Etsy page, KnottedDough.

Lyela’s Kitchen is a halal kitchen and catering company that serves Pakistani, Indian and Chinese food, as well as desserts. Lyela's Kitchen can also be found at the Valley Junction Farmers Market.

A couple holds hands as they walk along Court Avenue during the opening day of the 2022 downtown Farmers' Market in Des Moines on Saturday, May 7.

Macaron Club, established in 2020, is a gourmet dessert business focused on "elevating the taste of luxury to higher standards," according to its website. Macaron Club's classic French macarons and gourmet baklava, a layered pastry dessert, are also sold online and at the Valley Junction Farmers Market.

McCabe Artistry was established in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic as a way for owner Ashley McCabe, an art teacher in West Des Moines, to stay creative, according to her website. The small business creates handmade, lightweight jewelry that can also be purchased on her website or Etsy shop, McCabeArtistry.

Nadia’s French Bakery in Altoona is bringing its selection of classic French pastries to the farmers market. From croissants and chocolatines to quiches and tartes, Nadia's French Bakery has a commitment to "tasty, delicious, varied and quality pastries," according to its website. Some products are also available for purchase online at nadiasfrenchbakery.com.

Shay Design Studio brings its art education services to the Downtown Farmers' Market. The studio provides art education to Paint & Sip classes to illustration and graphic design services.

The Joy of Curls creates plant-based, natural haircare products for curly hair — but its mission doesn't stop there. The Joy of Curls also donates its haircare products to children in the foster care system through its first community partner, Foster the Love Louisiana. The haircare products are available for purchase on thejoyofcurls.shop.

Tranzitions Wellness & Beauty Bar specializes in all-natural wellness products such as crystals and stones, handmade candles and natural beauty products. The business also offers hair services and extensions, with appointments available online.

Wof Coffee is a local, small-batch coffee roastery that believes "coffee is a science, but it is also an art," according to its website. Wof Coffee also makes regular appearances at the Ames Main Street Farmers' Market Different and Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers' Market. Flavors of coffee, each with a unique doodle drawing on the front, are available for purchase on wofcoffee.com.

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines' Downtown Farmer's Market welcomes 16 new vendors mid-season