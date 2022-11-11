Des Moines elementary teacher has assault charge dismissed

Mollie Erplending

A Des Moines elementary school teacher pleaded guilty in mid-September to disorderly conduct and public intoxication stemming from a July arrest.

Mollie Michelle Erplending received a deferred judgement and a $65 fine for each count.

A domestic assault charge was dismissed.

If she does not violate the law over the next year, charges will be dismissed, attorney Dave Shinkle told the Register.

She must also participate in a domestic abuse program and complete a substance abuse evaluation, according to court documents.

In July, witnesses told police that Erplending and her boyfriend were arguing outside of Denny Arthur's bar and later outside Perkins restaurant, 8601 Hickman Road, according to an Urbandale police report.

Shinkle told the Register, at the time, that his client disputed the charges. "She doesn't think she did anything wrong other than slap her boyfriend," he said.

Erpelding is a classroom teacher at Des Moines Public Schools' Downtown School. She's previously worked at Lovejoy, Jefferson and Jackson elementary schools, the district said.

