Des Moines elementary teacher disputes domestic assault, public intoxication charges

UPDATE: Charges of domestic assault against Mollie Michelle Erpelding were dropped on Sept. 19, 2018.

An elementary school teacher was charged with domestic assault and public intoxication early Sunday morning after an off-duty officer observed her kick a man in the chest outside an Urbandale restaurant, police say.

Witnesses told police that Mollie Michelle Erpelding, 28, of Des Moines, and her boyfriend were arguing outside of Denny Arthur's bar and later outside the Perkins Restaurant at 8601 Hickman Road, according to an Urbandale police report.

A witness told police that Erpelding shoved the man, who fell over a bench and cut his head.

Erpelding was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication and harassment of a public officials. All three charges are simple misdemeanors.

Erpelding's attorney Dave Shinkle said his client disputes the charges.

"She doesn't think she did anything wrong other than slap her boyfriend," Shinkle told the Register.

Shinkle said her boyfriend's injuries were unrelated.

"After she slapped him, he continued to sit where he was. When he went to stand he fell, for whatever reason," Shinkle said. "After she slapped him, open handed, that’s it. He uncrossed his legs, sat there for a minute, fell and hit his head. That’s what happened."

Shinkle denied that Erpelding was intoxicated and called the harassment of a public official charge "not American." Erpelding refused to provide an officer with her address, according to a police report.

"She wanted to exercise her right to not speak and then they charged her" for not responding, Shinkle said.

Erpelding taught second and third grade at the Downtown School last school year. She previously worked at Lovejoy, Jefferson and Jackson elementary schools.

She has been employed by Des Moines Public Schools since 2014, but her job is "in a very precarious state," Shinkle said.

"She's been in tears since she slapped her boyfriend, and now she has all these absolutely unimaginable consequences," he said.

Des Moines schools told the Register that Erpelding is still employed. District policy requires employees to notify human resources of certain criminal charges against them within three business days.

"This district is collecting information and has nothing further to contribute at this time," spokeswoman Amanda Lewis said.

