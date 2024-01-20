How will Des Moines fill Boesen's vacant at-large seat? The City Council is set to decide.

The Des Moines City Council will weigh whether to hold a special election or explore other options to fill the at-large seat following Connie Boesen's move to the mayor's office.

Boesen, 72, who was an at-large representative, was sworn in as the capital city's mayor on Jan. 8, following a November election where she edged out fellow council member Josh Mandelbaum. Boesen, who is the first woman to hold the office, replaced Des Moines' longest-serving mayor, Frank Cownie.

Iowa law says the council can appoint a replacement within 60 days of a vacancy or hold a special election to fill the office for the remaining balance of the term. The at-large seat term expires at the end of 2025, according to city spokesperson Peter Zemansky. Unlike the ward seats, the at-large position represents the entire city and any Des Moines resident can run for election.

The City Council is slated to hold a discussion, to include "limited public input," at its meeting Monday on how it will fill the vacancy, according to a city resolution. Then it will take a vote between two options, according to the city:

Direct the city attorney to draft a resolution to hold a special election, which would then be voted on at the Feb. 5 council meeting.

Or take a different "council action" at its Feb. 5 meeting.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 400 Robert D. Ray Drive.

Mandelbaum and at-large council member Carl Voss told the Des Moines Register on Friday they are in favor of a special election. The remaining council members and mayor did not immediately return requests for comment.

