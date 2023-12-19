Des Moines Fire Department report shows gaps in EMS, fire calls in the city

Des Moines residents may experience a disparity in how quickly firefighters respond to both medical and fire calls depending on where they live in the city, a new report shows.

The Des Moines Fire Department report shows that in some locations, firefighters and medics will arrive within 5 minutes, 20 seconds to an emergency about half the time. The response time is a benchmark set by the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit that helps establish fire safety guidelines and requirements.

On top of that, the fire department had a gap in its "effective response force" — the time it takes all responders and trucks needed at a fire. In 2022, it took 13 minutes, 39 seconds for the full force to respond to a fire, a 3-minute, 15-second gap against that benchmark.

The data is part of a 338-page community risk assessment, a multiyear study that examined how the fire department measures up to national benchmarks and how it can continue to improve its response to calls from the community.

Fire Marshal Jonathan Lund called the report the most transparent and in-depth study the department has done. The report, which fire department officials presented during Monday's Des Moines City Council work session, is part of the department's accreditation process through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

The reliability data measures the percentage of time that a person calls and the first resource shows up at the caller's front door within the 5-minute, 20-second benchmark, Lund told the Des Moines Register. The benchmark from the NFPA's 1710 document is the standard for deployment for a career firefighter.

Lund said the data allows the fire department to make decisions such as where to station ambulances and other resources within the city to meet the needs of residents.

"I think the data is really important for us as a fire department to continue to revamp and improve our service delivery," he said. "It allows us to look at where the most calls are occurring, the time of day that they're occurring, where we have response gaps in our city."

Des Moines firefighters respond to a house fire on the city's north side.

Where are there delays in fire, EMS calls in Des Moines?

The reliability data presented looked at EMS and fire calls in 2022 in 11 planning zones, geographical locations that correspond with the 11 fire stations in the city, Lund said. They show which station has the ability to get to a call first. A planning zone should have a reliability of 90% or greater, according to the report.

The benchmark measured emergency calls only, which accounted for about 65% of calls in 2022, Lund said. Outliers, like when a person comes to a station to receive care, were removed from the data set, he said.

The Des Moines Fire Department took a look at how reliable its EMS and fire calls were in 2022 based on its 11 planning zones, geographical locations that correspond with the 11 fire stations within the city's response area. They show which station has the ability to get to a call first. A planning zone should have a reliability of 90% or greater, according to the report.

In planning zone 1, which includes parts of downtown, medic and fire calls had an 87% reliability rate. There were 1,134 medical calls and 1,175 fire suppression calls in the planning zone in 2022.

By contrast, in planning zone 10, located within the southeast side of the city, medics showed up 52% of the time within the benchmark, while fire calls showed up 47% of the time, the report shows. There were 884 medical calls and 614 suppression calls in the planning zone in 2022, the report shows.

Still, Lund said the data could be skewed by multiple factors. One is how many calls are placed in a year from a particular planning zone. The north side of Des Moines is typically more densely populated, while areas on the southeastern side of the city are more rural.

Another factor is that the fire department will send the closest unit available to an emergency, even if that unit is not based within the emergency's planning zone, Lund said.

Des Moines Fire Department's reliability data measures the percentage of time that a person calls and the first resource shows up at the caller's front door within the 5-minute and 20-second benchmark, according to Fire Marshal Jonathan Lund. This table shows reliability for EMS response in Des Moines. The benchmark from the NFPA's 1710 document is the standard for deployment for a career firefighter.

"We're always going to send the closest resource no matter what because that provides the best service to the residents," he said.

Planning zones 1 and 4, for example, which are central to the city and are surrounded by other stations, have "pretty good reliability," Lund said. Conversely, planning zones 8, 9 and 11 are on the outskirts of the city, "so the units can only come from one other direction," he said.

"So that's why these numbers, in terms of those planning zones, are lower in terms of reliability," he said.

Council member Joe Gatto, who represents the southeast side of the city, brought up concerns that the planning zones located in his ward had the most "unreliable service in the entire city," including planning zone 10.

Planning zone 2 for example, also in Gatto's ward, shows 63% reliability for medics and 72% for fires. Planning zone 6, has about 64% reliability for medics and 67% for fires.

Gaps in response times for EMS, fire

Citywide, the fire department found multiple gaps between how long it takes for firefighters to respond to both fire and EMS calls against the standard response time from the Center for Public Safety Excellence requirements.

This data shows the total response time which factors in turnout time (the time it takes from the sound of the alarm at the station to the time when the first-arriving unit heads out to the call), travel time (the time it takes for the first-arriving unit to reach the scene) as well as alarm handling time, which is the time from picking up the phone and dialing 911 to the dispatchers toning out the fire station, Lund said.

According to the report, in 2022, it took 6 minutes, 50 seconds for the department's EMS total response time based on the arrival of the first unit. The time is 26 seconds slower than the benchmark of 6 minutes, 24 seconds, the report showed.

This benchmark includes an alarm-handling time of 1 minute, 4 seconds; a 1-minute, 20-second turnout time for the first unit; and a 4-minute travel time for the first unit, the report shows.

The figure is based on a 90th percentile, meaning nine times out of 10, the unit would arrive within that time frame, Lund says. There were 39,706 EMS calls in 2022.

For fire suppression, Lund says it's important to measure the time it takes for a full crew to arrive on scene.

The 3-minute, 15-second gap for the time it took firefighters to respond to the scene in 2022 was measured against a 10-minute, 24-second "effective response force" benchmark, which accounts for the time needed for the whole crew to arrive. There were 373 incidents that yielded a full response in 2022, according to the report.

In the meantime, the call volume for the demand for the service fire department has continued to increase, from around 27,000 calls in 2019 to about 33,000 calls, according to the report. Lund said increases have happened across the board, including EMS, fire, and hazmat calls.

"We've seen a real uptick in illegal burns and encampment fires," Lund added during the presentation. "That's been a tremendous increase."

"As we grow as a city we'll see a greater need for service," he said.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Fire Department report shows gaps in EMS, fire calls