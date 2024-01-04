Des Moines Fire Department sets record in 2023, responding to 33,351 calls for assistance

The Des Moines Fire Department responded to 33,351 calls for assistance in 2023, setting another record year for responses, officials said Wednesday.

Department crews responded to calls nearly every 16 minutes in 2023, officials said. The 33,351 calls for assistance during the year was an approximately 800-call increase from 2022.

"Last year’s call volume shows just how much our community depends on the services from the Des Moines Fire Department,” Fire Chief John TeKippe said. "We respond to dozens of calls a day, but they are far from routine.”

Although the majority of the calls were for emergency medical service, the most notable increase of 2023 were fire-related calls, officials said. There were 952 calls for fire-related incidents last year — including structure fires, vehicle fires and illegal fires — compared to 865 fire-related calls in 2022.

New Des Moines Fire Department firefighters attend their graduation ceremony on Feb. 3, 2023.

“The increase in fire-related calls is why our Fire Prevention Bureau has a focus on education,” Des Moines Fire Marshal Jonathan Lund said. “We continue to focus on the ways residents and businesses can incorporate fire safety and prevention into their routines, particularly in the winter when residential fires are at their highest.”

The 100th class of Des Moines Fire Academy will graduate soon and the 101st will begin training in early 2024 to help handle the increased demand in calls, officials said.

“Each call we receive represents a fire or medical emergency for someone in our community, which is why our firefighters are dedicated to responding quickly and providing the most advanced medical and fire suppression services for every call that comes in,” TeKippe said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

