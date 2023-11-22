Des Moines gang members indicted on 51 federal charges for weapon, fentanyl distribution

A federal grand jury indicted seven gang members and associates affiliated with the Only My Brothers (OMB) gang on 51 charges in Des Moines earlier this month.

All were charged with racketeering conspiracy plus additional counts like possession of drugs and possession of a machine gun. Prosecutors allege they engaged in a years-long pattern of violence, including attempted murders, robberies, drug trafficking, the straw purchasing of firearms and trafficking of firearms.

The ages of those charged range from 18 to 44, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa. The gang allegedly distributed fentanyl, obtained money and things of value and worked to maintain respect in "the neighborhood," the news release said.

More: 11 people arrested in Des Moines after federal drug, weapon trafficking probe

The new indictment document can be viewed here.

As part of an investigation into OMB, other members and associates of the gang have been charged with drug- and firearms-related crimes, according to a July 2023 news release. In the July 2023 release, there were 11 defendants charged with federal drug and firearm related offenses. Three of those individuals have entered guilty pleas and their sentencings are scheduled in the upcoming months.

OMB originated in early- to mid-2021, according to the news release. Prior to that, some members and associates of OMB referred to themselves as various other names, including C-Block, 600, East Side Crips, Crips, and Gangster.

The OMB gang has been in the spotlight recently as prosecutors alleged the two victims in the January shooting at Starts Right Here were apart of it. Police said the shooting happened because of a rivalry between OMB and Only the Real, a gang in which they alleged the accused shooter and now-acquitted getaway driver were apart of.

"As it stands right now, there’s been over 99 different shooting leads between these groups," Detective Jeffrey George testified at Preston Walls' trial in September. "There’s been numerous drug cases, robberies, fights, other violence in the community between these groups, so they’re very active, particularly in 2022."

More: Juror in Starts Right Here school shooting trial: Prosecution didn't prove gang involvement

Walls was found guilty of second-degree murder but was acquitted of criminal gang participation.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Seven Iowa gang members indicted by federal grand jury on 51 counts