Des Moines grandfather with Alzheimer's missing for a month found dead in rural Iowa

An elderly man missing for three weeks was found dead in his car in Marion County on Wednesday.

Larry Dean Freeborn, 79, who had Alzheimer's disease, was reported missing from his home on the east side of Des Moines on Aug. 12.

According to a tweet from the Des Moines Police Department, Freeborn called home around 5 p.m. on the day he went missing and was given directions from Maxwell to Des Moines. He was later spotted at a Casey's convenience store in Monroe at 6:26 p.m. Officials then said he was at another Casey's in Melcher-Dallas between 7:20 p.m. and 7:26 p.m.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office were called around 6:54 p.m. Wednesday to a farm in Lovilia in the southern part of the county, according to a news release. The vehicle was found in a creek on a rural portion of the property. Freeborn's body was found in his green 2007 Ford Focus.

A farmer found his car and called police.

His 64-year-old brother Melvin previously told the Des Moines Register he drove all over searching for Freeborn, adding more than 2,000 miles to his car. He also told the Register he called authorities every day to put pressure on the case.

"There isn't a rock that I have not overturned," he said.

Melvin Freeborn said Thursday he had driven around the area where his brother was found but didn't see him. "I did all I could," he said.

A preliminary investigation found no obvious sign of criminal action contributing to Freeborn's death, the release said. The State Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy and the case is under investigation.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Missing Des Moines grandfather found dead in rural Iowa