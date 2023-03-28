Des Moines group home sex assault lawsuit dismissed

A Des Moines woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by an uninvited visitor in her group home has filed to dismiss her lawsuit against the company that runs the facility.

Nia Gosch sued Fairfield-based Optimae Life Services in 2022, alleging that while living in a Des Moines group home for disabled residents, she was repeatedly raped by a housemate's boyfriend, and that Optimae staff allowed the man to stay in the group home and did nothing to help her when she reported the attacks. The Register identified Gosch in its coverage of the suit with her permission.

Court records show the case was set for trial in August 2024, and that a status hearing was set for April 7. Instead Gosch, who had been representing herself after parting ways with her attorneys in December, filed March 20 to dismiss the case.

It is not clear from court records whether the parties reached any agreement outside of court. Gosch did not respond to a message seeking comment, nor did Optimae attorneys and a company representative, and Kent Lehs, the owner of the property. In court filings, Optimae had denied Gosch's allegations.

According to its website, Optimae serves people with mental illness and intellectual disabilities at more than 20 locations in central and eastern Iowa.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

