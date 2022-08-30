Des Moines homicide suspect arrested in Detroit, charged with first-degree murder

Police have charged a third person with first-degree murder in relation to a fatal shooting July 31, which was the city's 11th homicide of the year.

Cedrick Charles Thomas Jr., 26, was arrested in Detroit on Aug. 26 and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to a news release from Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department.

Police previously requested assistance in locating Thomas, who they said likely had information about the case. The department is working to extradite Thomas back to Des Moines, Parizek said.

The victim, 22-year-old Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady, arrived at a hospital the evening of July 31 with a gunshot injury and later died.

Police have already made two arrests in relation to Lovelady's death — Darion Shawn Hermes, 21, of Des Moines and Violet Marie Terry, 19, of West Des Moines were both charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Hermes also faces a charge for allegedly being in possession of a firearm as a felon.

Hermes and Terry allegedly planned a drug-related robbery, which then resulted in Lovelady's shooting death, Parizek previously said. It is unclear what Thomas Jr.'s alleged involvement was in the drug scheme at this time. The investigation is ongoing, according to Parizek.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Cedrick Charles Thomas Jr. located in Detroit, charged with murder