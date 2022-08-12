Des Moines identity thief indicted for bank fraud on the run; stole more than $100K over 3 years

A 48-year-old Des Moines woman is being sought by law enforcement after escaping from federal agents when they tried to arrest her Thursday morning, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office announced.

Jennifer Suazo, also known as Jennifer Esperanza, was indicted by a grand jury for five counts of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Suazo allegedly purchased victims’ identifying information from various internet sources, which she then used to open accounts at banks in the victims’ names and to take over their existing bank accounts.

To do this, Suazo created ID documents in victims’ names but with her photograph on the ID. She also changed the mailing addresses for the accounts so that she would receive all communication related to them.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Suazo also deposited the victims’ checks into her personal bank account. Between 2019 and 2022, she allegedly defrauded individuals and financial institutions of at least $107,472.

Anyone with information on Suazo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

