Des Moines International Airport to seek up to $350 million in Polk County bonds

Des Moines International Airport is seeking issuance of up to $350 million in bonds from Polk County to expand its terminal, the county Board of Supervisors announced Friday.

The board said in a news release it plans to take public comment on the proposal at its Tuesday meeting before deciding Sept. 19 whether to put the bond issue before voters on the Nov. 7 ballot.

As of February, the airport had secured about $365 million for the terminal expansion, which it says it needs as airport traffic exceeds the capacity of its current facilities. But construction costs have been rising and are estimated to be about $440 million.

Designers aimed to create a "level of intrigue to the state, to the region, to the city" with their early plans.

The total cost of the terminal, with second and third phases, has been estimated to possibly reach $770 million.

If voters in November approve the proposed bond issue, leveraging the county's bond rating would save up to $70 million over the life of the loan, "ensuring the airport remains operationally competitive with existing and prospective airlines," according to the supervisors' news release.

The proposed expansion is slated for completion in 2026. Work already is underway to expand the airport's parking garage.

Revenues from airport operations would fund the repayment of the bonds, according to the news release.

The supervisors' meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Polk County Administration Building, 111 Court Ave. in Des Moines.

Phillip Sitter covers suburban growth and development for the Des Moines Register. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Airport seeks bond issue from Polk County to expand terminal