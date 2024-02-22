Des Moines man arrested and charged for receiving nude photos of 8-year-old for money

A Des Moines man was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on Thursday morning for allegedly sending minors as young as 8 pictures of his genitals and asking them to take nude photos for money.

Alexander Lee Hand, 30, has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, purchase or possession of depiction of a minor in sex act, solicit commercial sexual activity and telephone dissemination of obscene material to minors, according to court documents.

Hand allegedly used Whisper, an app where users can message each other anonymously, to talk to the minors, according to court documents. Hand allegedly offered $500 to the minors to send him nude photos.

Hand’s wife made a report to the Des Moines Police Department after discovering “several disturbing images and text messages” in October 2023, according to court documents.

Investigators found evidence of Hand talking to victims, including a 16-year-old and an 8-year-old, according to court documents. Hand allegedly received and possessed a nude photo of an 8-year-old that he had requested, the court document said.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and will have his first hearing March 3.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man charged for receiving nude photos of minors for money