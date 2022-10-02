Des Moines man arrested in Oklahoma in August Ape Initiative burglary

A man was arrested Friday night in Oklahoma and charged with burglarizing Des Moines' Ape Initiative, according to a spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department.

The Ape Initiative and its wooded research site at 4200 S.E. 44th Ave. house seven endangered bonobos — humanity's closest living animal relative. On Aug. 27, tools and research equipment used "to keep the bonobos safe and healthy" were taken when a burglar broke into the Ape Initiative, according to a Facebook post. The burglar did extensive damage to property at the site.

Neither the bonobos nor the institute's human staff were at risk during the burglary, the group's director Jared Taglialatela said at the time.

At about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27, a man entered a pawn shop on Southeast 14th Street in Des Moines and attempted to sell a welding torch engraved with the words "Property of Great Ape Trust," according to a search warrant. An ID he gave a clerk at the store matched fingerprints found at the scene of the crime, according to the search warrant.

The man, who resides in Des Moines, was arrested by Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officers at 9:35 p.m. Friday, according to booking records from the Tulsa County Jail. He was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft, Des Moines Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a Facebook Post. He is currently in the Tulsa County Jail, according to online records.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man arrested in Ape Initiative burglary