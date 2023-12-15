Des Moines man charged with arson in house fire that sent two people to the hospital

A Des Moines man has been charged with arson in a house fire that sent an 85-year-old mother and her son to the hospital, authorities said Friday morning.

Otis James Richardson, 36, was charged with arson, possession of an incendiary device and violation of a no-contact order after authorities investigated a Tuesday night fire.

Des Moines Fire Department officials were dispatched to the 1700 block of Forest Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a home that was on fire, Fire Marshal Jonathan Lund said.

The 85-year-old woman and her 53-year-old son had to be rescued from the second story of the house, Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

A crutch props open a window on the second floor, letting smoke out of a Des Moines house that burned Tuesday.

The son was released from the hospital Wednesday, Parizek said, and the mother remained in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Department arson investigators found evidence indicating the fire was intentional, Parizek said.

“Working throughout the night and into the next day, investigators followed leads and identified a suspect in this case,” Parizek said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the Lower Beaver neighborhood and arrested Richardson, Parizek said.

Richardson was being held in the Polk County Jail as of Friday afternoon, Parizek said.

José Mendiola is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man charged with arson in house fire that injured 2 people