Des Moines man charged in death of 4-month-old, child abuse of second baby

After a months-long investigation, a Des Moines man was charged in two child abuse cases, one of which resulted in the death of 4-month-old.

Devin Christopher Luckett, 26, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, child endangerment causing serious injury and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

First child abuse case resulted in death

Luckett called police on Feb. 9 to 3560 E. Douglas Ave. to report a 4-month-old child who was unresponsive. He said the baby had fallen off a couch, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department.

Des Moines police opened an investigation after learning the severity of the baby's injuries, the release said.

The baby was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics for special care but died Feb. 11. Luckett, according to the release, was not related to the child but was the primary caregiver at the time of the incident.

The autopsy, completed in September, revealed the baby died of blunt force trauma to the head. This is the 12th homicide in Des Moines in 2023.

Second child abuse case six months later

On Aug. 15, police were called to a hospital for a 3-month-old who had multiple fractured bones in different stages of healing. Luckett was caring for the baby when the injuries happened, police said.

This time, Luckett was related to the child, according to police.

Devin Luckett also faces neglect charges

According to court documents, Luckett was charged twice in August for animal neglect.

One dog was in advanced stages of neglect and ruled by the Animal Rescue League as emaciated.

Another dog had visible ribs. A vet at the ARL said the dog had indications of severe neglect, according to a criminal complaint.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man charged in two cases of child abuse. A 4-month-old died