Des Moines man charged for possession of 30,000 pills suspected of containing fentanyl

A Des Moines man was arrested and charged in a federal complaint on Wednesday for being in the possession of 30,000 pills suspected of containing fentanyl.

Starmark Omar Mohamed, 35, was traveling from Arizona to Des Moines when the Iowa State Patrol conducted a traffic stop in Decatur County, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Authorities found about 30,000 counterfeit pills, weighing about 112 ounces, suspected of containing fentanyl in the luggage area of Mohamed’s car, according to the allegations in the unsealed complaint, as part of a Des Moines Police Department investigation.

The Des Moines Police Department is still investigating the case along with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Iowa State Patrol, the FBI, the Ankeny Police Department and the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man arrested, charged for possessing 30,000 fentanyl pills