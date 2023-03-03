Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in October 2022 crash

A Des Moines man was charged Thursday with vehicular homicide, operating while intoxicated and serious injury by motor vehicle for a crash that killed his passenger four months ago.

Wesley Derrell Sullivan, 50, was booked in the Polk County Jail without bond for the Oct. 30 crash that killed 35-year-old Lynz Ross. Sullivan allegedly was driving 60 mph in a 35 mph with a blood alcohol level above the state's .08% limit, according to a news release from Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Sullivan was driving a motorcycle northbound on 19th Street "at a high rate of speed" around 3:30 a.m. when he hit a car in the intersection of 19th Street and the Interstate Highway 235 off ramp, the release said. The car entered the intersection on a green light, according to the release.

According to a search warrant application, police found shattered bottles of alcohol near the scene.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries. Ross was critically injured and died at a hospital a few days later.

Sullivan also was injured. Parizek told the Des Moines Register police delayed filing charges because Sullivan "was still hospitalized and receiving medical care for his injuries."

