Des Moines man convicted in 2022 shooting outside University Avenue bar

After a weeklong trial for Andrew Harris, it took a jury about two hours Friday to find him guilty of murder.

Harris, 44, was charged with killing 38-year-old Tyrell Lavell Grimes, who was shot to death Aug. 19, 2022, outside a University Avenue bar in the Dogtown district near Drake University. Over the course of the trial, Harris' attorneys argued that he was reasonably afraid for his life when he opened fire, hitting Grimes in the chest and arm.

Prosecutors showed video of the two men having a disagreement at the bar, and Harris returning eight minutes later, where he encountered Grimes on the sidewalk. There was no video of the actual shooting.

Was Harris justified in shooting Grimes?

Prosecutor Olu Salami told jurors Friday there was no evidence Grimes had been armed or had done anything other than be rude to Harris at the bar.

News: Co-defendant, now 18, gets at least 25 years for 2021 murder of Fairfield Spanish teacher

"The burden of proof is, are you firmly convinced that you don’t shoot another man because he doesn’t want to be your friend?" he asked the jury.

Harris testified that Grimes appeared to have confused him with someone else and had threatened him when he approached him to try to smooth things over. Defense attorney Nate Mundy said there was evidence to support his version of events, including that he believe Grimes was about to draw a gun on him.

"Andrew feared a stranger who claimed to know him, and then pulled a gun on him," Mundy said. "Andrew had a reasonable belief he was going to be shot."

Witnesses describe chaotic scene after shooting

Friday's closing arguments came after a trial in which jurors saw the final moments of the fatally wounded Grimes via the body camera of a Des Moines police officer who went to the scene of the shooting. Witness Kristen Evans testified she saw Grimes stumble into the street and collapse, bleeding from his mouth. As other bystanders prayed over him, she testified she went to help him.

"I bent down and grabbed his hand and said, 'Stay with me. Stay with me. Keep holding my hand. Somebody will be here soon,'" she said.

Evans held on to Grimes' hand until his eyes stopped moving and the grip of his hand loosened, she said.

Defense says Grimes, not Harris, the aggressor

Mundy told jurors that video evidence suggested Grimes, not Harris, had been the aggressor when the two argued, and said it made no sense to believe that, in the less than 30 seconds they was not on video, their demeanors would have reversed. He acknowledged that, in interviews after the shooting, Harris had been dishonest with police, but said his client had been in shock and distrustful when he falsely claimed not to have been at the scene.

More: Second defendant gets life sentence in 2022 shooting, says real killer 'still out there'

After the verdict was read, defense attorney Andrea Flanagan said she continues to believe her client was innocent.

"We're disappointed the jury got it wrong," she said.

Harris is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13. He faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man convicted for fatal 2022 shooting outside bar