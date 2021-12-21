Des Moines man convicted of killing woman, two children

A Des Moines man was convicted of murder Monday in the killing of a mother and her two children, eight months after the first jury to consider the case deadlocked on murder charges against him.

Esquivel Lopez, 34, was charged with three counts of first-degreemurder in the July 2019 shooting deaths of Rossibeth "Rosie" Flores-Rodriguez, 29, her two children, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores. The family had recently immigrated from Honduras and was staying in Esquivel Lopez's basement at the time.

In both trials, Esquivel Lopez's wife testified she heard her husband and Flores-Rodriguez arguing in Spanish, which she does not speak, and went downstairs to see her husband pull out a pistol and shoot Flores-Rodriguez in the head. Prosecutors believe Esquivel Lopez shot the two children after directing his wife to take their children and leave.

Esquivel Lopez testified in his own defense, arguing the shooting was either self-defense or accidental. In his account, Flores-Rodriguez approached him with his gun, told him she'd killed her children and threatened him. In the resulting struggle, he said, the gun went off twice, killing her.

At his first trial in April, the jury deliberated for four days but deadlocked on the charges for killing the two children, resulting in a mistrial on all three counts.

Marvin Esquivel Lopez takes notes during his first trial at the Polk County Justice Center in April 2021 in Des Moines.

Esquivel Lopez's second trial began last week. In closing arguments Monday, prosecutor Kevin Hathaway said that all the evidence and testimony in the case, with the exception of the defendant's, pointed toward his guilt.

"(Esquivel Lopez) asked us to believe all these other witnesses were lying, except for him," he said.

On Friday, Esquivel Lopez said his wife was lying in her testimony.

"She’s doing this now because of jealousy," he said through an interpreter. "She knows that ... when this case is over, immigration is going to take me back to my country, and what she wants is for me not to find another woman over there, go back to my girlfriend (in Honduras)."

Story continues

Coverage from the first trial:

But Mariah Esquivel Lopez had every reason to want her husband to not only stay in America but to say out of prison, Hathaway said.

"If the goal is to keep him from being taken away from her, accusing him of a crime he didn’t commit doesn’t make one bit of sense," he said.

Hathaway pointed to autopsy results showing that the mother, Flores-Rodriguez, was shot twice in the head from different angles and at different ranges.

From 2019: 'Immigrants don't need any more silence': Vigil honors family killed in Des Moines shooting

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man convicted in triple murder that left woman, 2 kids dead