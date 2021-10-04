Des Moines man dies at Jasper County Jail

Oct. 4—A 54-year-old inmate died Oct. 1 after experiencing a "medical emergency" while being held at the Jasper County Jail, the sheriff's office stated in a press release.

James D. Bradshaw, of Des Moines, requested medical assistance at approximately 11:30 p.m. Jail staff at the Jasper County Sheriff's Office rendered first aid until paramedics from Newton Fire Department responded.

Despite their efforts to revive Bradshaw, he was later pronounced dead.

Jasper County Medical Examiner and the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office are conducting an investigation into the death. Both the sheriff's office and the Jasper County Attorney's Office are assisting the investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.