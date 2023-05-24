Des Moines man faces second-degree murder charge after victim of physical altercation dies

A Des Moines man who was originally charged with willful injury had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder Wednesday.

Dylan Daniel Millard, 27, assaulted 23-year-old Ilvin Torres by striking him in the head several times after an exchange of words on May 3, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department.

Torres was taken to the hospital on May 3, but he died on May 12 from his injuries.

Police were originally called to the 2200 block of Capitol Avenue around 1:40 p.m. on May 3 for reports of a suspicious person with a knife. According to the release, police found Torres who was armed and described as "uncooperative and behaving erratically."

Officers who spoke with Torres noticed what they believed to be minor facial injuries and called for medical assistance. He was then transported to an area hospital.

The next day, officers were told by hospital staff that Torres was not expected to survive, and detectives began investigating.

Millard was first arrested on May 9 and charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony. He remains in custody at Polk County Jail, according to the release.

This is Des Moines' 10th homicide.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man charged with murder after physical altercation