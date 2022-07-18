Des Moines man found dead in northside apartment; two charged with murder

Des Moines police arrested and charged two people with first-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning on the city's north side.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 3600 block of Twana Drive around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.

"Officers and medics arrived to find a deceased adult male with obvious traumatic injury," Parizek said in the release. "Circumstances at the scene were determined consistent with homicide."

The man has not yet been identified, but in an updated release Sunday afternoon Parizek said he was 32 years old and was fatally shot around 5 a.m. Sunday. It's the city's 10th homicide in 2022.

Dontaye Jermaine Burton and Antonio Latrell Ross, both 33 and of Des Moines, were charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. In a news release Parizek said both Burton and Ross were with the victim at the time of the shooting, and allegedly removed property from the apartment over approximately 2 hours before 911 was called.

