Des Moines man pleads guilty to the death of a 4-year-old, serious injuries to a baby

A Des Moines man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to the death of a 4-year-old boy and severely injuring a 5-month-old.

Austin Crawford Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment causing death in connection to the death of Dean Richard Hunt at a home in the 1400 block of East Ninth Street on Feb. 20, 2021. He also pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing serious injury for the baby's injuries that happened in a separate instance during the same year.

In addition to prison, Johnson was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Hunt's mother.

What happened to 4-year-old Dean Hunt?

Johnson called 911 to report that Hunt was unresponsive after an apparent fall, according to a search warrant filed in the case. Hunt was taken to Blank Children's Hospital where he later died.

Johnson, who told detectives he was babysitting that day, said he was carrying the boy upstairs when he fell and landed on top of the child. Hunt’s family members cried as Johnson recounted in court what had happened leading to the injury that caused the death.

The child's mother, Vanessa Palmer, also took the stand to recount what his death has meant to her family.

“Dean was bruised literally from head to toe,” Palmer said in court. “He was brain-dead the last time I felt his warm hand in the emergency room as he took his last breath.”

Palmer said that her son’s death has caused her mental health to deteriorate to the point that she can't function in her daily life. She also alleged more long-term abuse than what Johnson admitted to in court.

“I have nightmares every single night about what he went through,” Palmer said. “About what he felt after every hit. Every punch. Every kick from a full-grown man.”

Palmer asserted that she may never find the answers to her questions about what really happened the night her son died.

“Was he using his limited 4-year-old vocabulary and begging for it to somehow stop?” Palmer asked.

Hunt’s grandmother, Tammy Farrell, also had a message for Johnson: “Austin, you took someone so precious from us. I want people to know what kind of monster you are.”

What happened to the baby?

On Sept. 11, 2022 , the 5-month-old was taken to Blank Children's Hospital and found to have brain bleeding in multiple places.

"Hospital staff advised that these injuries were non-accidental trauma at different stages of healing," a criminal complaint said.

Johnson in court Friday admitted to “roughhousing” with the infant causing a “mark on their head."

The baby's mother gave a victim impact statement Friday, also alleging more abuse than what Johnson pleaded to.

“What could an innocent baby ever do to make you hate him so much, to make you shake him and almost kill him?” the infant’s mother said in court Friday.

The child has been through extensive physical therapy after nearly being blinded in one eye, the mother said. The right side of the child’s body still is not fully functional, she said.

“You decided to be a monster,” the mother said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man pleads guilty to death of 4-year-old, injuries to baby