Des Moines man to receive $12,500 after alleging he was pinned and "hogtied" by police

The Des Moines City Council approved a settlement with a man who said police improperly restrained him after he suffered a seizure.

Nick Templeton will receive $12,500 after he alleged Des Moines police used excessive force when they pinned him to the ground and "hogtied" him after he suffered a medical issue while driving and drifted off the road in 2019.

Attorneys for the city had the case moved to federal court and asked the judge to grant summary judgment to the city, arguing that the officers had not violated Templeton's rights and that, even if they had, those rights had not been clearly established by prior case law.

In August 2022, the court agreed and granted the officers qualified immunity on all federal law claims, although claims under Iowa law could continue in state court.

Why did Des Moines police arrest Nick Templeton?

Templeton, who has a seizure disorder, remembers going to lunch on May 15, 2019, with his mother, leaving to return to the Iowa Capitol, where he worked as a groundskeeper, and then waking up at Iowa Lutheran Hospital.

According to police reports, onlookers saw Templeton's Jeep Cherokee drive off the road on Court Avenue near the Hoover Office Building and across the grass until he drifted to a stop in a parking lot. The first officers on the scene reported that Templeton was awake and conscious behind the wheel, but appeared to be in an "altered state of mind."

Officers reported that Templeton resisted efforts to get him out of his SUV, repeatedly locking the doors, slamming a door on one officer's fingers and kicking another. Templeton continued kicking and struggling as officers removed him from the vehicle and eventually cuffed him face down on the pavement.

As more officers arrived, one supplied a "hobble," a strap used to connect a detainee's cuffed wrists and ankles behind the back, to better control Templeton's movements.

Body camera video from the scene shows Templeton calling out for help and asking for water as the officers tell him to calm down. The officers can be seen on video from the scene kneeling on the prone man, until, according to court records, a paramedic noticed his face was turning blue, and he was transported to the hospital.

Templeton was charged with a drug offense related to pills found in his vehicle, although the charge was later dropped. He said in court filings the medication was legally prescribed to him.

In 2021, when he filed the suit, Templeton told the Des Moines Register he looked at the incident as a near-death experience.

"It weighs pretty heavy on me. Reading the EMS report really hit me hard ... being hogtied," he said.

"Knowing that I almost died, I think about it pretty much every day."

Templeton's lawyer and the city did not comment on the settlement approval.

Register reporter William Morris contributed to this article.

