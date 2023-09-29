Des Moines man sentenced in 2020 shooting death of restaurateur Sir William Bekish

A Des Moines man who opened fire on a crowd outside a nightclub three years ago, killing a partygoer, will spend up to 65 years in prison, a judge ruled Friday.

Gordon Johnson, now 38, pleaded guilty in August to charges of voluntary manslaughter, intimidation, assault, willful injury, going armed with intent and felon in possession for the June 28, 2020, shooting, which killed 29-year-old Sir William Bekish Sr. and wounded two women.

Under his plea deal with prosecutors, Johnson was sentenced to a maximum 65 years, with a mandatory 30 years to serve before he is eligible for parole.

The unusually protracted court case has seen numerous delays, and at one point even went to trial in January 2022, only to be called off due to COVID-19 illness among the jury.

Johnson, who according to his attorney worked as a concert promoter, apologized Friday to the court and Bekish's family.

"Coming from where I’m from, the family friends I’ve lost growing up, I know how it feels," Johnson said, weeping. "I just want to apologize."

Bekish well-known, respected before shooting

Bekish, the victim, was well-known in Des Moines as a chef and party planner. He operated his own restaurant, Sir's Kitchen, in 2018 and 2019 and had worked as a chef for another restaurant and nightclub. Although he had moved to Minnesota to be near other family, he was back in Des Moines hosting a friend's birthday party the night he was shot.

"He was all about having fun and bringing the community together," Kameron Middlebrooks, a longtime friend and then-president of the Des Moines NAACP, said after the shooting. "I can't think of anybody that had a problem with this guy."

Bekish's death led to vigils and community celebrations of his life, and calls for an end to violence. On Friday, the courtroom was packed with Bekish's loved ones, many of whom wept or had to leave the room at times during the proceeding.

What happened outside Karma Ultra Lounge?

According to Bekish's mother, Carletta Sanders, Bekish was acting as a bouncer for the party. When Gordon and several other friends tried to enter with firearms, Bekish moved to stop them, resulting in the gunfire.

Johnson, who according to court filings had planned to argue at trial the shooting was justified, said Friday he thought he was acting to defend one of his friends from Bekish.

"I was scared, afraid for my friend, and I reacted, thinking I was doing the right thing at the time, and realized that it wasn’t," he said.

The shooting occurred outside the Karma Ultra Lounge on Merle Hay Road, which voluntarily surrendered its liquor license and shut down shortly after the killing.

Family struggles to move past shooting

Sanders, in her statement, said she believes Johnson or his friends came to the club looking for trouble, and scoffed at the notion that Bekish had attacked or endangered any of them, justifying the shooting.

"Your intentions from the beginning was to come to start ruckus, because you came packing and came prepared to do whatever you had to do, and that’s exactly what you did," she told Johnson. "You all did that to him, and all he wanted to do was make something good for the community."

Through tears, Sanders told Johnson she continues to hate him, but prays for him because she believes God requires it of her.

"I’ll continue to pray for your mom," she said. "I don’t know her, but I’m a mom. And when God chooses to take you away from this world, I will continue to pray for your mom, because she is a mom who will love her child forever, just like I will love mine forever."

Bekish's son, Sir William Bekish Jr., was 9 when his father died, and said in a statement read by an official in court that he mourns not having his father around to see him go to prom, graduate from high school, and share other life milestones.

"Now I can only see my mom, and my dad’s tombstone," he wrote. "I can’t see his face."

