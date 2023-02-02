Des Moines man sentenced to 30 years for attempted production of child porn over Snapchat

A Des Moines man will spend 30 years in federal prison for exploiting minors on Snapchat, a federal judge ruled this week.

Shaun Taylor Solem, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of attempted production of child pornography. Solem posed as a young teenager while communicating with minor females between the ages of 12 and 16 on Snapchat. Court records show Solem encouraged the young women to take sexually explicit "selfies" and send them to him. Once he received the images, he threatened to share them with the victims' family and friends, or to the public, if the victims did not continue to send more. At least three of the victims lived near Des Moines.

“Parents, please continue to be aware of who your children and teenagers are interacting with on social media sites. Relentless predators like Solem have no reservation in attempting to exploit their way into any home via the internet," Univest States Attorney Richard D. Westphal said in a news release.

More:A Des Moines woman died from fentanyl bought on Snapchat. Her parents are suing the app.

After spending 30 years in prison, Solem will also serve 10 years of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa man sentenced to 30 years for child sexual exploitation on Snapchat