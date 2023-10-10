Des Moines man sentenced in death of mother shot while driving in Drake neighborhood

A Des Moines man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the shooting death of Kaydee Bobbitt, who was hit by gunfire while driving through Des Moines' Drake neighborhood three years ago.

Derrick Glenn Smith Jr., 33, entered an Alford plea Monday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon as a felon. The plea means he admits there is enough evidence to convict him, but he maintains his innocence.

Smith faces a minimum of five years in prison before he is eligible for parole and must pay $150,000 in restitution. He also lost his right to own a firearm.

Bobbitt was driving with her 17-year-old daughter westbound on Kingman Boulevard on April 3, 2020, when gunfire rang out as they approached 33rd Street just before 4 p.m.

Bobbitt, 33, was shot. She died about two hours later at a hospital.

Investigators obtained surveillance videos from neighbors for their investigation, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said at the time of the shooting. Neighbors said they heard several gunshots.

Police believe Smith is the person who fired the shots that killed Bobbitt.

Smith originally was charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a deadly weapon. He was arrested after he was injured in a downtown Des Moines shooting in 2022, according to police.

Smith was known to the Bobbitt investigation for "quite some time," Parizek said after the arrest. He said the shooting Smith was injured in was unrelated to her killing.

Antonio Markez Hodges, 31, also was charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a deadly weapon in Bobbitt's death. He was charged February 2021.

Hodges also took an Alford plea to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and will spend a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years in prison, according to court documents.

Police believe Hodges was driving the vehicle used in the shooting, according to a criminal complaint.

Bobbitt was described by friends at the time of her death as an empowering, hard-working mother to four children.

"Kaydee was a good person. Anybody who knew her ... she'd give the shirt off her back," Sugar Clarke previously told the Des Moines Register. "If you needed somebody to talk to, she'd never judge or criticize you. She'd be right there."

She'd frequently volunteer around the city. She was a jokester, the peacekeeper and the life of the party, Clarke said.

