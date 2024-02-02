Des Moines man sentenced to federal prison for two-week drive-by shooting spree in 2023

A Des Moines man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Friday for a series of drive-by shootings in Iowa's capital city last year.

Walter John Dawson Jr., 26, was identified as a suspect in a two-week shooting spree that involved six separate drive-by shootings early in 2023, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Dawson allegedly had fired multiple rounds into homes throughout Des Moines, according to the release.

He was later found sleeping in a stolen vehicle and in possession of a loaded gun with an extended magazine. Dawson had been convicted in state court of a felony charge, which bars him from having a gun, and he was charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Dawson will serve three years of supervised release after he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Des Moines Police Department as part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a nationwide initiative to reduce violent crime in neighborhoods.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man sentenced for 2023 drive-by shooting spree