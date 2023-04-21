Des Moines man who shot and killed neighbor over lawnmower dispute gets 50 years in prison

A lawnmower.

A Des Moines man will spend up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing of his neighbor in a dispute over a lawnmower ― a crime the victim's mother, testifying in the sentencing hearing, called "one of the most stupid reasons I have ever heard to shoot someone."

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Nery Lopez Morales, 52, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the September 2021 death of 42-year-old Amber Burton. According to the complaint, witnesses told police the shooting came amid an ongoing dispute over a lawn tractor that Burton and her boyfriend had sold to Lopez Morales, and that Burton had "repossessed" over money Lopez Morales allegedly owed her.

Investigators said Lopez Morales drove to Burton's house and in an ensuring confrontation shot Burton once in the chest with a shotgun.

Under a plea deal filed in February, prosecutors reduced the murder charge to voluntary manslaughter, saying Lopez Morales killed Burton "under circumstances which would otherwise be murder, while acting solely as the result of sudden, violent, and irresistible passion resulting from serious provocation." Lopez Morales also pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault during a felony.

Iowa District Judge Heather Lauber on Thursday accepted an agreement between prosecutors and Lopez Morales' lawyer, sentencing him to consecutive prison terms totaling 50 years, with a mandatory minimum of 20 years served before he will be eligible for parole.

Mother says Amber Burton worked hard to care for her children

Burton's mother Valerie took the stand before Lauber pronounced sentence to talk about the impact of her daughter's death. She said Burton was "our only girl, the baby of our family" and that "there isn't a minute of any day I don't think of her."

"In fact, the hardest part of each day is just getting out of bed knowing it's another day I won't get to see or hear from her," she said.

Burton was a single mother and sole provider for her two children, ages 11 and 14, according to her mother, who has since taken over raising them.

"She worked long hours as a nurse caring for other people to take care of her two children and herself," Valerie Burton said.

Addressing Lopez Morales, she said she believed he should spend the rest of his life in prison.

"I understand Amber may have taken a lawnmower or some tools from you, and yes, that would make me angry, and that would be wrong of her if that happened, but this is one of the most stupid reasons I have ever heard to shoot someone," she said.

Speaking through an interpreter, Lopez Morales declined to make a statement during the hearing.

In addition to his prison term, Lopez Morales was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Burton's estate.

Attorneys for both sides declined to comment after the hearing.

