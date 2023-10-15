Des Moines mayoral candidates debated on KCCI. Here's the key takeaways:

Three of Des Moines' mayoral candidates squared off in a televised debate broadcasted Sunday afternoon.

The debate, hosted by KCCI, allowed candidates Connie Boesen, Josh Mandelbaum and Chris W. Von Arx to share their priorities, and discuss topics such as urgent infrastructure needs, Des Moines Police Department funding and how to support marginalized community members. Absent from the event was candidate Denver Foote.

Longtime Mayor Frank Cownie is not seeking reelection to his sixth term.

In the hour-long debate, moderated by news anchors Stacey Horst and Ben Kaplan, all candidates were given one minute to answer questions. They also were allowed to respond if they were mentioned by their opponent.

Election Day is Nov. 7. Early voting begins Oct. 18.

Here are the three key takeaways:

Von Arx: Climate change is 'science fiction'

In his first public mayoral election event, Von Arx, 28, made a few notable statements that went against the grain of his rivals.

In one exchange with Horst — who asked candidates whether the mayor has a role in addressing climate change — Von Arx responded: "I don't really think so because I think that's more like along the realms of like science fiction, fantasy. I don't really believe it."

"You don't believe that the climate is changing?" Horst asked.

"I believe that the weather changes, but if it has anything to do with global warming, anything like that, that's just science fiction to me," he responded.

When pressed, Von Arx answered he would be "OK" with more sustainable buildings "if that's what people want." Horst asked if Von Arx had anything to add before turning her attention to Boesen.

"Mrs. Boesen, does the mayor have a role in addressing climate change? Is climate change a real thing?" Horst asked.

"Climate change is a real thing and we do have a role," Boesen, 72, responded.

Mandelbaum, 44, who had been asked the question first, affirmed the mayor has a role in addressing climate change and pointed to local, policy-based solutions that have been incorporated, such as the 24/7 clean energy resolution, a 2021 resolution he proposed that sets a timeline for several milestones in the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources including wind and solar power.

"That's become a model standard, not just in the state, but it's being talked about nationally as a way to move the climate conversation forward," Mandelbaum said. "That's a way that we can lead is we can come up with new ideas and new policies."

In another example about climate leadership, he suggested the city could make specific changes to its energy and water conservation ordinance to make buildings in town even more energy efficient while bringing down utility costs for residents. But first on his list as mayor, he said, is pushing forward Adapt DSM, a community-wide climate action and adaptation plan, which is still in draft form.

Boesen said she was proud to support the 24/7 clean energy resolution and applauded the city's efforts to develop a climate action plan.

"It is important that we take a stand on it because we've seen the ramifications of what's happened to our community from the floods of 2018, and the derecho, and different things that have come about," Boesen said of climate change. "So it's incumbent that we take every measure."

First on her list as mayor, she said, would be ensuring Des Moines retrofits its buildings to make them energy-efficient.

Mandelbaum, Boesen disagree over whether Des Moines can take action to safeguard reproductive care

In a question about diversity, Horst asked whether the mayor has a role in making sure that marginalized groups are protected.

Mandelbaum said the city should be welcoming, inclusive, and accepting of everyone. Leaders should stand up for their citizen's rights, he said, whether it's standing up for the LGBTQ community or for reproductive freedom.

In response to a follow-up question, Mandelbaum raised four protections that were previously proposed in a resolution in 2022, which included limiting police and city officials' ability to investigate a person for accessing or providing abortions in Des Moines. Council members ultimately voted against holding a discussion about Mandelbaum's proposal when he brought it forward last year.

Boesen also said all community members should feel welcome, adding that some new state laws that target transgender people are a "disservice" and have caused people to flee the state. Boesen said the immigrant population also needs services to adjust to life in the U.S., including employment, housing, and language services.

But Boesen had the same reaction to Mandelbaum's reproductive care proposals that she did last year.

"In regards to abortion rights, I'm 100% supportive of a woman's choice and that it's really a decision that needs to be between a woman and their doctor. And some of the things that were being proposed we did not believe belonged at the City Council table, nor that we could impact," she said.

Von Arx said people in marginalized populations should know there always will be people who disagree with them, "but also, there is a First Amendment right, where you have a right to say and express yourself however you want as long as it's not harmful to anybody."

He said there would be no policies he would implement to offer protections, but added that children should be kept out of conversations "when it comes to a lot of issues like whether they can be a male or a female or if they're born biologically the opposite."

Candidates stay in their lane, don't really debate

Despite its designation, Thursday's event resembled less of a debate and more of a forum. Candidates largely opted to stay in their lanes, and refrained from calling each other out or interjecting.

Instead, anchors Horst and Kaplan pushed discussion through follow-up questions. In one instance, candidates were asked how they planned to provide residents access to safe and affordable housing amid rising housing costs. Then they were asked what they'd do right away to address the issue.

Boesen said it's about bringing various organizations and groups like Invest DSM or Habitat for Humanity that can help build homes in empty lots or fix homes that need care. The city giving incentives to residential developers who can make a percentage of a building affordable housing is also crucial, she said.

On what can be done right away: The city needs to figure out how to get developers to come to Des Moines to make existing housing stock more affordable.

Mandelbaum said there needs to be more types of housing at all price points to ensure the city is catering to all residents. Anytime the city is providing incentives for a multi-family housing project, at least 20% of the units should be affordable and the affordability level should be at least 60% of the area median income, he said. Zoning codes should be changed to allow for more types of housing and existing housing stock should be invested in, he said.

On what can be done right away: The city should draw down federal dollars to help create and promote affordable housing.

Von Arx said the city should entertain halting money given to the federal government so that the city would have more money to create more housing.

On what can be done right away: Cut down on zoning costs and requirements.

