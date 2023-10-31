Des Moines mom sentenced to prison on child endangerment charges in death of 5-year-old son

A Des Moines mom was sentenced to up to 32 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to six counts of child endangerment and three counts of neglect over the death of her 5-year-old son.

Ericka Lynn Rankins, 38, of Des Moines was charged and warrants for her arrest were issued in 2021. Her son, Jamal Rankins, was found unresponsive in the bathtub on Dec. 20, 2020, with an autopsy showing he had extensive injuries and suffered physical neglect.

The warrants were based on evidence discovered through the investigation of Jamal's death, including video and audio recordings Rankins made, showing her physically and psychologically abusing him, according to a news release from the Polk County Attorney's Office.

Rankins was arrested in Minnesota in November 2022.

Rankins pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced Monday.

In addition to the new charges, the judge revoked her probation on three counts of third-degree theft but gave her the original six-year prison term for violating her probation, according to the news release.

Rankins also was ordered to have no contact with her four other children.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Mom sentenced to prison for neglect in 5-year-old son's death