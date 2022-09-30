Des Moines mother charged for child endangerment after 9-month-old drowns in bath

A Des Moines mother has been charged in the drowning death of her 9-month-old child.

Twyla Schiebel, 31, of Des Moines left the infant in the bathtub in an unsecured seat to go read her 9-year-old son a book, according to court records, which show that Schiebel called 911 after she found the infant had gotten out of the seat and was under the bathwater. The child was announced dead upon arrival to Blank Children's Hospital. An autopsy confirmed the infant died from drowning, according to court records.

Schiebel faces a felony charge of child endangerment resulting in death. She also faces a misdemeanor charge for giving a false name to police when she was arrested Friday morning.

Schiebel is being held in Polk County Jail on a $25,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 10, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Mother left infant unattended in the bath, leading to drowning