Des Moines mother pleads guilty to child endangerment after her son drowns in bathtub

A Des Moines woman received a suspended sentence and probation after her nine-month-old son drowned in the bathtub.

Police originally charged Twyla Schiebel, 31, with child endangerment resulting in death after she admitted she left her infant in the bathtub in an unsecured seat last June to go read her then 9-year-old son a book. In court Friday, Schiebel wiped away her tears as she pleaded guilty to lesser charges of child endangerment causing serious injury, a class D felony, and neglect of a dependent person, a class C felony.

Schiebel called 911 after she found the infant had gotten out of the seat and was under the bathwater. The child was announced dead upon arrival to Blank Children's Hospital. An autopsy confirmed the infant died from drowning, according to court records.

Schiebel said in court Friday that after putting her infant in the bath, "I left the bathroom and he suffered a serious injury because of this reckless decision."

Her attorney, T.J. Heir, argued in court Friday that while Schiebel's actions were, by her own admission, "reckless, they were not intentional."

Schiebel's charges come with a recommended sentence of up to five years and 10 years, respectively. However, per the terms of her plea agreement, the judge suspended Schiebel's 15-year sentence in favor of a five-year probation and a total of $2,395 in fines.

Meggan Guns, an attorney for the state, argued in favor of this more lenient sentence for Schiebel, stating that while "we obviously understand the very serious nature of the offenses.... we do not believe the community will be more or less safe with the defendant in this community."

Through tears, Schiebel emphasized that while she takes responsibilities for her actions, she never intended to hurt her children.

"I love my kids very much," she said, "and I wouldn't do anything to harm them on purpose."

Deciding custody over Schiebel's other child, who is now 10, is now under the the jurisdiction of the Iowa Department of Human Services. Heir said since her arrest, Schiebel has engaged in therapy with her son because "this was a tragedy for both of them."

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines mother sentenced to probation in child engagement case