Des Moines pastor arrested for alleged sexual misconduct

Police arrested a Des Moines pastor on Wednesday for alleged sexual misconduct.

Jose Artero was charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. In January, Artero allegedly exposed his genitals to a 20 year-old woman and made further unwanted communications, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek, spokesperson with the Des Moines Police Department.

Artero was listed as a pastor for Palabra Viva Iowa, a Latino church in the Drake neighborhood of Des Moines, at the time of his arrest. A representative from the church could not be reached for comment.

Parizek said he does not know the nature of Artero's relationship with the alleged victim.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police arrest Des Moines pastor on charges of sexual misconduct