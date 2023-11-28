How Des Moines plans to reach net-zero emissions in new ADAPT DSM plan

The Des Moines City Council is set to consider a new climate action plan, ADAPT DSM, which aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in Iowa's capital city.

Plans include making city buildings more efficient, improving access to alternative forms of transportation like walking, biking and transit, and investing in alternative sources of energy like solar panels for city buildings and incentives for homeowners to install them on their roofs. Plans also address the natural environment like planting 3,800 trees a year, addressing flood and drought resiliency, increasing access to locally grown food, and reducing waste and diverting it from the landfill.

Some council members are concerned about the costs to homeowners, however, as the plan calls for residential energy use to decrease 26% by 2030. Many Des Moines residents may be asked to retrofit older homes to become more energy efficient as more than half were built before 1960 "and older homes are often poorly insulated, resulting in additional energy use and costs from heating and cooling that can burden household finances," the plan says.

"Additionally, existing natural gas systems, like gas stovetops and furnaces, contribute to climate pollution and release air pollutants that threaten human health," it says.

Here's a closer look at what's included before the council votes Dec. 4 on whether to adopt ADAPT DSM.

What is ADAPT DSM?

The ADAPT DSM Climate Action and Adaptation Plan is a community wide plan to reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions. According to the city’s website, the climate action plan has four goals:

Reach a 28% decrease in emissions from 2008 levels by 2025.

Reach a 45% decrease in emissions from 2010 levels by 2030.

Have 100% carbon-free electricity available at all times by 2035.

Reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The City Council in 2021 adopted some of the most ambitious city-level sustainability goals in the country, according to climate advocates and elected officials. Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie previously told the Des Moines Register the plan must equitably include and benefit all residents, not just business owners and government buildings.

ADAPT DSM would update the city’s greenhouse gas emission goals to align with recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which provides science-backed information that governments can use to develop climate policies.

Jeremy Caron, sustainability program manager for Des Moines, said the plan is intended to be a guide for decision making, policy and program and initiative development.

“It’s more than just the plan,” Caron said. “It’s going to be an ongoing initiative lasting several decades with specific actions that are laid out over the course of that time period to help us meet council’s unanimous goals that were adopted early 2021.”

Shelby Sommer, director of sustainability planning for the Brendle Group, the consulting firm that helped draft ADAPT DSM, said some of the plans’ areas of focus include improvements to the distribution of clean energy, waste management and reduction, building efficiency, food systems and natural systems and water resources.

“In the energy supply and distribution focus area, there is a mix of distributed renewable energy,” she said. “These are the roof-toppers, parking garage solar arrays, plus a significant contribution from the utility-scale clean energy that’s already being supplied by MidAmerican Energy.”

Caron said the good news is over time, industries have been and continue to transition toward electrification.

“In order to achieve any of the goals the international community has set, the nation has set (and City Council) has set, there has to be an aspect of decarbonization and a shift away from fossil fuel resources,” Caron said. “The grid has historically become cleaner and added more renewables more quickly over time than individual buildings alone, and homeowners and commercial building, so there will be a dual focus on what we can do at the utility scale as well as what we can do for our residents (and) for our businesses.”

What are council members concerns?

At a work session in November, members of the Des Moines City Council expressed some concerns with the plan, including funding the plan's goals and community reception.

Council member Joe Gatto said he would like more residents to be aware of the plan, adding that less than 1% of residents have been engaged throughout the planning process. Council member Linda Westergaard echoed similar sentiments.

“You talk about going electric, and I go back and I look at who is involved in this plan, and missing from that are the people that pay the bills: The homeowners associations, developers, builders," she said.

Caron said homeowners will incur the greatest cost over time due to programs and initiatives such as the mitigation of waste, retrofitting older homes and utility upgrades. Westergaard said that's also her concern.

“I think some of those concerns are looking at … the upfront initial cost and concerns that building these types of homes is gonna cost more money,” Caron said. “Some of the more recent research and the more recent code analysis of building codes has shown that, in many cases, you can actually reduce that cost and that the overall lifetime operation of these buildings ... is significantly less."

Caron said investment from the city in subsidizing clean energy will help residents afford the transition. ADAPT DSM does include plans to help mitigate the costs with incentives and potential cost-share programs within neighborhoods.

And if the city can have 100% carbon-free electricity available at all times by 2035 through clean forms of energy generation such as wind and solar, "then we're ensuring that more clean energy can enter our community through the utilities, and then it makes it easier for us to then work with homeowners and others to transition over time,” Caron said.

As for costs, the plan calls for the city to include major expenses in future Capital Improvement Program budgets and lean on grants.

How would MidAmerican be involved?

Caron said city staff has been working closely with MidAmerican Energy, the energy provider for Des Moines, to come up with the plan, saying that they’ve “been a good partner.”

“They have their goals that they're working towards and we have the goals that council passed unanimously that we're working towards,” Caron said. “We've put in a good faith effort to build partnerships over time.”

Caron added that MidAmerican has committed to closing its coal plants by 2050, and that by that time they also plan to work closely with the city during the transition.

