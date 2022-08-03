Des Moines police make an additional arrest in Sunday's homicide investigation

Police have made an additional arrest in relation to a Sunday gunshot death.

Police previously charged a 21-year-old Des Moines man with murder in the same investigation.

The victim, identified Monday as 22-year-old Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady, arrived at a hospital Sunday evening with a gunshot injury and later died, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a written statement.

Russian Lovelady walked into Broadlawns Medical Center, on Hickman Rd. in Des Moines around 6:15 p.m., according to Parizek, and later died from the injury.

Investigators recovered two firearms at a possible crime scene on the 1300-block of 12th Street in Des Moines. One of the firearms contained ammunition "consistent" with a fired shell casing recovered there, Parizek said.

On Wednesday, police arrested 19-year-old Violet Marie Terry and charged her with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, Parizek said.

Parizek said Terry used a social media application to arrange a drug transaction with Lovelady, which then brought Lovelady to the location of a planned robbery. Terry exchanged multiple text messages with another person regarding the robbery, which resulted in Lovelady's death, Parizek said.

On Monday, police arrested Darion Shawn Hermes and charged him with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm as a felon, Parizek said.

Parizek did not provide clarification on whether the person Terry was messaging was Hermes.

The police department's investigation is ongoing, according to Parizek.

This is the city's 11th homicide of 2022.

