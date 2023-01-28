Des Moines Police make another arrest in Starts Right Here shooting

Des Moines Police have arrested another teenager involved in the Monday shooting at Starts Right Here which killed two students and left one person seriously injured.

Bravon Michael Tukes, 19, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. Police previously arrested Preston Walls, 18, on the same charges as Tukes, alleging that Walls walked into a common space at Starts Right Here and fired shots that killed 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr and seriously injured William Holmes, the nonprofit's founder. Holmes, who also goes by the name Will Keeps, was hospitalized in serious condition following the shooting.

Police said Walls, Dameron and Carr were all students at Starts Right Here, which is a nonprofit providing education and resources to at-risk youth in Des Moines.

About two miles away from the scene, police pulled over a black Lincoln four-door sedan without plates. When the car stopped, Walls allegedly fled the vehicle and was arrested soon after. Police said Tukes drove the vehicle, and also communicated with Walls "before and immediately after the shooting."

"Both Tukes and Walls have been identified as members of the same criminal gang and, evidenceindicates, committed these crimes in connection with that gang membership," Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said in a news release.

Parizek previously said the shooting was targeted and gang related, however the families of victims Dameron and Carr have disputed that characterization.

Parizek said police have recovered four firearms in connection to the shooting, including a 9mm glock which Walls allegedly used during the shooting.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Another alleged member of a gang arrested in school program shooting