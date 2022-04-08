Des Moines police make arrest days after fatal shooting on Hickman Road

A 28-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting two people Sunday evening in Des Moines.

According to a news release from Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek, Tyrone Scott Cameron was arrested just before 9 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Urbandale Avenue. Cameron allegedly attempted to avoid arrest by fleeing police, but "a police K-9 was deployed to apprehend him," Parizek said in the release.

Emergency responders were called about the shooting around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Hickman Road, Parizek said in an earlier release; there they found a 46-year-old woman and 59-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Jeffrey Dwayne Gillom, 59, of Des Moines, died after being shot Sunday night, April 3, 2022.

"Officers immediately administered first-aid, including life-saving measures or tourniquet application and CPR to the more critically injured male victim," according to Parizek, and both victims were taken to Des Moines hospitals.

Jeffrey Dwayne Gillom, 59, died from his injuries early Monday morning, marking the city's fifth homicide of 2022. The last update from police on the woman's status said she was in serious condition.

The year's sixth homicide happened Thursday when Ruben Lee Porter Sr., 36, of Des Moines was shot and killed. Porter died Thursday morning in the shooting at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Forest Avenue, Parizek said.

No arrests or suspects in Porter's death were reported as of Friday afternoon.

