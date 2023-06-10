Des Moines Police find 61-year-old missing man

The Des Moines Police Department has found a 61-year-old man they thought could be medically at-risk. The metro authorities had initially asked for public help early Saturday.

The man was last seen Saturday morning at his home in the 4500 block of South Union Street, according to the department's Twitter page. As of 3:40 p.m. Saturday, the man had been located and was healthy, according to an updated tweet.

