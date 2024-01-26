Des Moines police ask for help finding man accused of sexually abusing a child

Des Moines police asked the public Friday for help finding a man who is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Jermaine Tyrone Patton, 45, who has active felony warrants for sexual abuse of a child, has been missing for two years and is believed to have left the state, the Des Moines Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Evidence indicates Patton sexually abused the victim several times over more than a decade, police said.

Jermaine Tyrone Patton

Police have exhausted all investigative leads, which led them to seek the public's help, said spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek. Investigators believe Patton is in Arizona.

He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Patton's whereabouts should contact their local police or submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police need help finding man accused of sexually abusing a child