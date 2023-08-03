Des Moines police asking for help to solve recent shooting, murder

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve two shootings in Des Moines, one of which killed a man.

The most recent shooting happened on Monday in the Des Moines Marina north parking lot.

Witnesses told officers a large group of people were gathered when someone pulled a gun and starting firing.

Officers arrived and found several shell casings and one victim. Police said it appeared that the intended victim left the area and has not called police.

One week earlier on July 24, a man was shot in a Safeway parking lot at 21401 Pacific Highway South.

Witnesses said two people approached a man and a woman who were sitting in a parked car and fired several shots.

The man was shot. Officers arrived and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. The woman was not hurt.

Since then, two people were taken into custody in connection with the murder. A third person is still outstanding.

Detectives are looking at surveillance video and going through evidence in both crimes.

Anyone who witnessed either shooting or has information about the crimes is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department Tip Line at 206-870-6871 or e-mail PHSCrimeTips@desmoineswa.gov.