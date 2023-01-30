Des Moines police chase ends in crash in east side neighborhood

Another Des Moines police pursuit has ended in a crash.

The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at East Ninth Street and Hull Avenue. Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said the suspect entered an alley and lost control due to icy conditions, hitting a tree near East 29th Street and Des Moines Street.

"The driver's door was held shut by only a bungee cord, so it opened and the suspect fell out," Parizek said. "He's at the hospital for observations."

The man's name was not immediately released. Parizek said the driver was a felon in possession of a firearm, had heroin and was driving on a suspended license.

Another Des Moines police chase ended in a crash in December when a police car smashed a pickup truck into a home in the Beaverdale neighborhood.

The chase began after an officer tried to pull over the driver of the truck because its license plate did not match the vehicle. The driver originally stopped for the officer, but then drove away, police said.

Police pursued the truck reaching speeds of up to 80 mph in 35 mph zones. It ended at 44th Street and Ovid Avenue when police tried to get in front of the vehicle in an attempt to get the driver to abruptly stop. The suspect was allegedly attempting to drive off when the officer hit the pickup, pushing it against the house.

According to the Des Moines Police Department general orders, officers can pursue criminal suspects traffic violators and wanted persons who "fail to yield upon receiving proper notice."

The order says a vehicle pursuit is warranted when an officer makes an attempt using emergency equipment to stop a vehicle when it's "reasonably apparent" to the officer that the driver is aware of the attempt and is resisting by speeding, ignoring traffic control devices or evasively maneuvering.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Driver crashes, falls out of car in Des Moines police chase