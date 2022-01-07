Des Moines police chief shares top priority for 2022

One of the Des Moines Police Department's top priorities this year is to better address and prevent violent crime, police chief Dana Wingert told Axios.

By the numbers: Des Moines' violent crime increased in 2020, with homicides rising from 14 in 2009 to 21 that year, according to the latest Uniform Crime Reporting statistics released by the FBI in September.

There were 13 homicides in 2021, which will be reflected in the FBI's report later this year.

Between the lines: DSM has a low number of murders compared to other cities. The difference of a few can greatly change the city's violent crime percentages from year to year.

Nationally, murder and nonnegligent manslaughter offenses were up nearly 30% between 2019 and 2020.

What to watch: Creative Visions is running a new Cure Violence prevention program in Des Moines this year.

The City Council allocated $380,000 last month for the program's first year.

